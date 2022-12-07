The National Weather Service said early Sunday another system will bring more showers and some storms to the area at times Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread rainfall amounts of half to 1 inch are expected with the potential for up to 2 inches possible across portions of south-central Missouri, including a portion of Texas County. This additional rainfall could bring the potential for flood to the portions of the area, it said.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO