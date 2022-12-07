Read full article on original website
KYTV
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m....
houstonherald.com
More rain expected for county beginning Monday night
The National Weather Service said early Sunday another system will bring more showers and some storms to the area at times Monday night and Tuesday. Widespread rainfall amounts of half to 1 inch are expected with the potential for up to 2 inches possible across portions of south-central Missouri, including a portion of Texas County. This additional rainfall could bring the potential for flood to the portions of the area, it said.
houstonherald.com
Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday
An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County
A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 32 near Falcon
One person was killed and two seriously injured — including a baby — in an accident Saturday afternoon northeast of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. G. Sloan said a westbound 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling on Highway 32 when it skidded, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence. The driver, Carey L. Whitten, 31, of Falcon, and two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
myozarksonline.com
The collision of two trucks has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman
The collision of two trucks Tuesday evening at 5:35 on Spring Road, two miles south of A-B highway in Pulaski County, has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman. According the highway patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 Dodge 1500, driven by 71-year-old Steven W. Robinson of Richland, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 40-year-old Teresa R. Speer of Richland. Robinson was not injured in the accident, but Speer received moderate injuries and was transported by Pulaski County E-M-S to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.
mymoinfo.com
City of Salem Awarded Grant
(Salem) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a 50-thousand dollar Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the City of Salem to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. This grant will help cover engineering costs for evaluating Salem’s wastewater system and improvements it needs to meet permit requirements, continue...
houstonherald.com
Texas County coroner issues report
The Texas County coroner answered 15 calls in November 2022. There were 14 natural deaths, including cancer (6); liver failure (3); cardiac arrhythmia (2); sepsis (1); stroke (1); and senile degeneration of the brain (1). There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center that is currently under investigation...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville School Bus Accident Injures Four
Four students are seeking further medical attention following a bus accident that occurred on Bus Route 24 when the back of the bus was struck at approximately 6:45 this morning. on Highway 17 in Waynesville near the James Luke intersection. Approximately 45 students were on the bus at the time.
howellcountynews.com
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
KTLO
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
Bird flu confirmed in Webster County
The Webster County Health Unit has been informed by the state that avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in several locations across the county.
KYTV
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Houston Christmas Parade
Houston’s annual Christmas Parade was Saturday night in downtown Houston. The event was organized by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.
houstonherald.com
One person seriously hurt in Highway K accident, patrol says
One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway K about eight miles west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Kayla C. Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the center of the roadway, started sliding and traveled off the left side of the highway. It later struck a ditch embankment, some trees, overturned and struck another tree.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Christmas in Houston activities Saturday
Christmas activities began Saturday with a “Taste of Christmas” competition in Houston. Patrons tasted in many categories and voted for their favorites. A bazaar was also held at the Houston Community Building on North U.S. 63.
houstonherald.com
Rubert Sutton Smith
Rubert Sutton Smith, son of Wilbert and Ruby (Burris) Smith, was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Mo. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, in Osage Beach, Mo., at the age of 76. Rubert was born and raised in Success, Mo. He married Karen Hollenbeck on Feb....
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
