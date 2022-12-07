ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Rams Adding Baker Mayfield Could Help Bears Secure No. 2 Pick

Baker, remaining schedule could help Bears secure No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite there being a month left in the 2022 NFL season, the focus around the Bears has almost entirely shifted to a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the franchise's position in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing

Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On This Day: Dan Lanning begins a new era of Oregon Ducks football a year ago today

365 days ago, the Oregon Ducks started a new era of football with the hiring of Dan Lanning, the former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator who was being made the youngest head coach in the Power 5 conference. That era is certainly off to a good start, wouldn’t you say? There were a couple of rocky moments near the end of Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, but from a bird’s eye view, the first-year head coach absolutely was a success during his first year in Eugene, exceeding expectations early and doing a great job to establish a culture at his new school. Had...
EUGENE, OR

