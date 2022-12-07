Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
Rams Adding Baker Mayfield Could Help Bears Secure No. 2 Pick
Baker, remaining schedule could help Bears secure No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite there being a month left in the 2022 NFL season, the focus around the Bears has almost entirely shifted to a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the franchise's position in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs’ game at Denver Broncos
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Yardbarker
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive
If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay: Baker Mayfield 'Whole 20 Plays' of Practice Before Leading Rams to Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback situation has been in shambles for the majority of the season. After not throwing any passes during offseason work, Matthew Stafford entered training camp back in July with an elbow issue. Now, of course, the veteran starting signal-caller is on injured reserve with a neck injury.
San Francisco 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to become NFL head coach in 2023
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is viewed as one of the top-rising names in the NFL. Playing an
Yardbarker
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing
Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
On This Day: Dan Lanning begins a new era of Oregon Ducks football a year ago today
365 days ago, the Oregon Ducks started a new era of football with the hiring of Dan Lanning, the former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator who was being made the youngest head coach in the Power 5 conference. That era is certainly off to a good start, wouldn’t you say? There were a couple of rocky moments near the end of Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, but from a bird’s eye view, the first-year head coach absolutely was a success during his first year in Eugene, exceeding expectations early and doing a great job to establish a culture at his new school. Had...
Cavs back to winning at home, beating Thunder
Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
