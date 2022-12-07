Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany
Bethany Police Department say two people were hit in an auto-pedestrian accident near NW 21st & N. Rockwell.
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
A community is mourning the death of a Norman bakery owner. Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County jail. News 9's Deanne Stein has more on the investigation and how the community plans to honor her.
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University
A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
OKC renter says she’s lived with sewage in her apartment for months, complex won’t fix problem
A south Oklahoma City renter said she has dealt with sewer water covering her floors for more than 10 months.
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Sewage spill at Bethany/Warr Acres treatment plant floods residential streets
Residents in Bethany are awakening to a strong stench in the air. The Bethany water plant experienced flooding problems this morning with raw sewage spilling into the roadway.
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
Man Detained After Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Fire In Bethany
One person was detained after multiple vehicles, including buses from Southern Nazarene University, caught fire this morning, according to authorities in Bethany. The Bethany Fire Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle fire near Northwest 39h Expressway and North Redmond Avenue. The Warr Acres Fire Department also assisted with...
Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion
Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
Moore Police commend officers’ response during scary situation caught on camera
Moore officers responded to a scary situation and made all the right moves. They were responding to reports of someone with a gun which eventually led to a short chase and then a crash.
