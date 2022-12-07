ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Families Enjoy Christmas Celebration At Overholser Mansion

Preservation Oklahoma partnered with Oklahoma City University students to make sure Santa had everything he would need for his visit to the historic Heritage Hills community. To get in the holiday spirit, families took a step back in time, paying Santa a visit in Oklahoma City's first mansion. Lexi Windsor...
