WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Azalea Festival hosts inaugural ‘Jingle at the Beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–A family-friendly, inaugural holiday event kicked off in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday. ‘Jingle at the Beach’ presented by the North Carolina Azalea Festival held its very first celebration at the Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday afternoon. The event included performances, arts and crafts, face painting,...
WECT
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances. “Well back in January,...
WECT
Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later on, guests can...
WECT
Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door...
whqr.org
Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets
On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WECT
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular, traditional holiday event is back in Wilmington this year, celebrating its golden anniversary after COVID shut it down for the last two years. It’s the 50th anniversary of Old Wilmington’s Candlelight Tour, which takes place Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Wilmington, North Carolina
Located on the coast of North Carolina, Wilmington is a port city famous for its long boardwalk, the beautiful beaches of the Cape Fear Coast, and its strong surf. The city is also home to the Bellamy Mansion Museum, the Cameron Art Museum, the Airlie Gardens, and the Fort Fisher North Carolina Aquarium.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies ... I haven’t had much time to dine out.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
WECT
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across...
WECT
Wilmington native shares story of helping with Apollo 17 mission
The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400...
WECT
Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island’s secret paths
Oak Island’s beaches are justly admired, stretching 13 miles across a watery refuge the size of Manhattan and dotted with scores of places offering easy public access. Finding and enjoying them is simple and fun for visitors of all ages. But what most beach-goers never see is as alluring...
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
The State Port Pilot
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
