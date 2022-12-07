Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:47 PM CST until SUN 1:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10
The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.
BCS Marathon set for Sunday in College Station
The annual BCS Marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Wolf Pen Creek nearest the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. The marathon and half marathon will finish on the south side of the park near the entrance to the amphitheater. Runners...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan community glows during Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade
The Bryan community was glowing Thursday night as 60 parade entries adorned in lights traveled past them during Downtown Historic Bryan’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade. With a theme of “The Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan,” sweetness surrounded the parade with candy decorations, gingerbread houses and fun-filled holiday décor.
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial
Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet. College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it. “They’re a fast team, and they’re...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/11 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. This single-story home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace, and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.
College Station graduate Kate Georgiades makes ESPN's play of week with Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades saw her season end in a loss to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, but her save against South Dakota on Dec. 2 was ESPN’s play of the week. The College Station graduate returned the ball by racing after it and diving over a table well beyond the backline. Video of the play went viral.
A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran hits late 3-pointer to beat Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tiger basketball team a 45-44 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in a District 21-5A opener. Kateria Gooden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Consol, while Kamaiya Ford had 10 points...
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats Panola at home
BRENHAM — Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis and freshman guard Amyria Walker each scored 15 points to help lead the second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Panola 78-53 on Wednesday in their Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Blinn (10-1, 1-0) will play Coastal Bend at 2...
Rudder girls basketball team drops district opener on road
MONTGOMERY — The Rudder girls basketball team lost its District 21-5A opener 44-16 at Montgomery on Friday night. Aalaya Jones scored six points for the Lady Rangers (2-9, 0-1), and Alaina Hill had five. Janessa Tennison led Montgomery (12-4, 1-0) with 17 points, and Savannah Piro had 15. Montgomery...
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff elected to Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 seat
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff won the runoff for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race, after defeating her opponent A.J. Renold during Thursday night’s election. Ewers-Shurtleff kept the lead after the Nov. 8 general election, and received 70.3% of the vote with 497 votes in the runoff, while Renold received 29.7% of the vote with 210 votes. Of the 9,159 registered voters in District 5, there were 707 whose votes were tallied as of Thursday night.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Leon O'Neal and Mark French chat Texas A&M football and hoops
Two former Texas A&M athletes join the podcast to break down their respective sports. Former A&M safety Leon O'Neal breaks down the season that was for the Aggies and basketball guard Mark French takes a look at the A&M men's basketball season to date.
Texas A&M freshman WR Chris Marshall to transfer
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
Brazos County commissioners plan future discussion on potential Veterans Court
In a recent 3-2 vote, Brazos County commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley voted against the proposal...
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
Franklin football team earns return trip to state with 41-13 win over Edna
KATY — Directions and a GPS won’t be necessary for the Franklin football team next week. The Lions know where they’re going down to the exact mileage. Franklin will make the 164-mile trek to AT&T Stadium to play in the state championship game for a third straight season after beating Edna 41-13 in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals Thursday night at Legacy Stadium.
