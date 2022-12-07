Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Here's the Roundup.
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama's win over No. 1 Houston
Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team went on the road on Saturday and took down Kelvin Sampson and the No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars. Not only did Alabama get the impressive win, but the Tide also had to recover from a 15-point second-half deficit to win the matchup between top-ten teams.
Centre Daily
Deion Sanders takes jab at Vince Dooley during his recruitment
Deion Sanders has been a head coach in college football for almost 3 years now. In that time, Sanders' coaching methods have been, for lack of a better word, "unorthodox". Recently a video surfaced of Sanders telling players of his new team to transfer because he was bringing "his own guys".
Centre Daily
Owner Speaks Out on Decision to Fire GM
View the original article to see embedded media. Amy Adams Strunk wants people to fear the Tennessee Titans. As such, she is not afraid to make difficult decisions, such as this week’s move to fire general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus highly successful seasons. “I told the fans from...
Explosive runs for, against among 6 things Cowboys should know about Texans
The battle for the state of Texas resumes in Week 14 as the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans. On paper this seems like a mismatch; the Cowboys are one of the league’s best teams with a record of 9-3, winners of three straight and coming off an explosive 54-point game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Texans Draft
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Draft For Houston
