The Comeback

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Deion Sanders takes jab at Vince Dooley during his recruitment

Deion Sanders has been a head coach in college football for almost 3 years now. In that time, Sanders' coaching methods have been, for lack of a better word, "unorthodox". Recently a video surfaced of Sanders telling players of his new team to transfer because he was bringing "his own guys".
Owner Speaks Out on Decision to Fire GM

View the original article to see embedded media. Amy Adams Strunk wants people to fear the Tennessee Titans. As such, she is not afraid to make difficult decisions, such as this week’s move to fire general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus highly successful seasons. “I told the fans from...
Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
