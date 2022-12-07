Read full article on original website
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Frustrated With Lack Of Consistency
Butler says the Heat need to prove their ability more often
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the sprained left ankle he's been nursing. Our models project Herro for 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 33.5...
numberfire.com
Update: Tim Hardaway Jr. officially starting for Mavericks Saturday; Jaden Hardy playing off bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks put out a few different lineups in the leadup to Saturday's contest, but the official one is now here. Hardaway will remain in the lineup, and Jaden Hardy, who was listed as a starter earlier, will play off the bench.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Miami on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury and is probable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against San Antonio. Oladipo's Saturday projection includes 10.5 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Murray entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a left knee contusion. Our models project Murray for 20.0...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Expected Back Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is expected back for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's against the Los Angeles Clippers because of rest purposes. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 5 p.m., ET. Where: Miami. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat N/A. VITALS: : The...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (rest) starting for Heat on Saturday; Dru Smith back to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will start Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Dru Smith back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) will play Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Green entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Green for...
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann (leg) returns for Clippers Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann has returned to Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Literally one minute after the team announced he was questionable to return, Mann has been put back on the court. Before exiting, Mann had 2.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt starting for Jazz on Saturday; Walker Kessler to bench
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will start Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Head coach Will Hardy will shake up the lineup with injuries abound across the backcourt and wing. Walker Kessler has been starting as of late, but that will change Saturday. Instead, it'll be Vanderbilt who gets the nod down low.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
