On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 7:51 PM, Sgt. McAdams initiated a traffic stop on a Ford truck at the intersection of Lipham and Laundry Street in Tallapoosa GA. During the traffic stop, the male driver was found to have a warrant and Sgt. McAdams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The male attempted to drive off, but the vehicle stalled so the driver and passenger started to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot.

TALLAPOOSA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO