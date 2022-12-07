Read full article on original website
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth
A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
23-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil on Nov. 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a vigil on Flat Shoals Road on Nov. 27. The vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the 2700 block of Gresham Road, according to police.
Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man. The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.
Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty, gets life in prison
The man who shot two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Thursday morning, exactly...
Sharpsburg woman charged in fatal DUI wreck
A Sharpsburg woman is facing multiple charges in an Oct. 30 wreck that killed a Palmetto man and injured three others. Arianne Nicole Apperson, 39, was arrested Nov. 30 for first degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to exercise due care, following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.
Haralson County’s Janco Scares Alleged Meth Pushers To Surrender
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 7:51 PM, Sgt. McAdams initiated a traffic stop on a Ford truck at the intersection of Lipham and Laundry Street in Tallapoosa GA. During the traffic stop, the male driver was found to have a warrant and Sgt. McAdams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The male attempted to drive off, but the vehicle stalled so the driver and passenger started to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot.
Cherokee man arrested after 9 dogs rescued in suspected dogfighting operation
Heavy chains and dog bowls filled with rocks and mud were among the items found at a Cherokee County home that led to the recent arrest of a dog breeder on dogfighting charges.
‘He deserves all the misery’: Man who killed 2 Cobb officers sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in superior court Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Christopher Patrick Golden, 30,...
Douglasville man wanted for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths killed during a violent night near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing stories and memories. Atlanta police officials...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman in Clayton County
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the kidnapping of an 86-year-old woman with dementia. The Clayton County Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was also reported that 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was still inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
Victim in shooting at Cobb County Walmart dies
The victim in Wednesday’s shooting outside a Walmart in Cobb County has died at the hospital. He was only 23 years old. Police say Eddie Figueroa was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Figueroa died from his injuries. According to police, a...
Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth. Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot. Austin is charged with aggravated...
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 9, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
