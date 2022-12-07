I’m glad you parted ways with Trump, but the very fact that you thought that total business and human failure would have ever helped this country shows a major lack of comprehension of the damage he has done to this country and the complete disintegration of every good thing that has ever been accomplished by American people.
I would like to write a letter to trump...Dear Trump I have been following everything you have done for almost 2 years now ..It's been a long 2 years but I have never lost faith that you would eventually be indicted for treason which is anyone who tries to overthrow the government and stop the peaceful transfer of power..And now it looks like my 2 years will not be in vain because Prosecutor Jack Smith just filed contempt charges on you for those stolen documents and he says he will indict you expeditiously which means fast..I'm sorry but it looks like the Grinch is going to steal your Christmas this year.. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year ole Donnie boy... Sincerely Sharon Froschauer..💙💙🇺🇸💯😆🤡
"As distasteful as it is for me, I now must part ways with Trump." 😳 And it only took you 6 embarrassing years to figure it out. Let me ask you Einstein; " Is it warm enough for the virus to just go away yet?" 🤭
