Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video
A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives
A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
Man found slain in NYC subway station
A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
Heartbreaking funeral held for young Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mom
The tiny white coffins of the two little Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mother were placed side by side at their funeral Friday — a heartbreaking sight for family and friends mourning the “angels.” Sean Macnair, a neighbor, broke down sobbing as he recalled trying to resuscitate little Daishawn Fleming, 3, who was killed along with his 11-month-old brother Octavius Canada in last month’s horror. “When I tried to give him life back, I felt like I was ready to give my life,” Macnair said of the tot. “If he was dying right here, if I could make a trade,...
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
Teen busted after NYC woman dragged by her neck off subway bench in unprovoked attack
A teen surrendered to cops after he and four pals allegedly dragged a woman by the neck off a Brooklyn subway bench in an unprovoked attack this week, authorities said early Thursday. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night in connection to the Sunday morning assault on a 25-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza station, cops said. He was charged with strangulation, according to cops. Previous 1 of 2 Next The woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound No. 2 train platform around 12:45 a.m. when the crew approached her from behind, authorities said. The group surrounded the victim and dragged her by the neck off the bench without warning before fleeing, cops said. She was treated at the scene by EMS. The NYPD late Tuesday released surveillance photos showing the five suspects walking on the subway platform. The four others were still being sought Thursday. The arrested teen has no prior arrests, cops said.
Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder
The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said. Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said. Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said. Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
Woman dies after being struck by NYC hit-and-run driver, then MTA bus
A young woman was killed after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then an MTA bus on the Upper East Side on Thursday night, police said. The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was first hit by an unidentified dark vehicle traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue near East 96th Street shortly after 6 p.m., according to police. The driver fled the scene and the woman was subsequently run over again, this time by an MTA bus, cops said. She was taken by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was declared dead. The bus remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported, police said. The hit- and-run driver remains at large.
Comments / 0