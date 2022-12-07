ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. First to Repeat as SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Anderson was the first player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year two consecutive seasons.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference's defensive player of the year for a second straight season in voting by the league coaches.

Anderson ranks sixth nationally in sacks and seventh in tackles for loss while leading the SEC in both categories.

He totaled 51 tackles on the year, including 17 for loss and 10 sacks.

Anderson is the first player to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year two consecutive seasons since the award's inception in 2003.

The league announced its individual awards on Wednesday:

2022 SEC Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Podlesny, Georgia

Freshman of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Austin Williams, Mississippi State

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia

Will Anderson Jr.

Linebacker, Junior

  • One of the top defenders in all of college football who has put together another standout 2022 campaign
  • Selected as the Nagurski Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player, claiming the honor for a second consecutive year (2021 and 2022)
  • Totaled 51 tackles on the year, including 17 for loss (-72 yards) and 10 sacks (-54 yards)
  • Ranks sixth nationally in sacks and seventh in tackles for loss while leading the SEC in both categories
  • Contributed a team-high 12 quarterback hurries while adding one pass breakup, a blocked field goal and a pick-six

