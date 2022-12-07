Ab-Soul Taps Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More For 'Herbert' Album

Photo: John Jay

Ab-Soul is gearing up to release his fifth studio album. After debuting his new song "Gang'nem" a couple of weeks ago, the TDE rapper continues to reveal more details about his new LP.



On Wednesday, December 7, Ab-Soul revealed the official album cover for Herbert along with its 18-song tracklist. Soulo's first studio album in six years will come complete with fresh collaborations Big Sean , Jhene Aiko , Joey Bada$$ , SiR , Punch and more. The project will also contain collaborations with previously released singles like "Hollandaise," "Moonshooter" and "Do Better" featuring Zacari . In a Instagram post, he shared a teaser for a new music video in support of the album.



Ab-Soul also worked with a handful of revered producers like DJ Premier , Sounwave, Hit-Boy , James Blake , DJ Dahi, Boi-1da and more. Fans were also expecting to see JAY-Z on the tracklist. Last week, the 35-year-old posted a photo with Hov with the caption "SOUL DID." The photo immediately sparked conversations about a collaboration between them both. While TDE seemed to allude that Jay would be on the album, the label's founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith revealed that he only brought them together.



"@souloho3 asked me to connect him with Hov ….. aye soul did u do ur part ?" Tiffith wrote in his post . "I guess we will find out when the album drop 🤷🏾‍♂️…. Y’all think he got it ? #TDE"



Ab-Soul's Herbert album drops December 16. Check out the full tracklist below.



Photo: Top Dawg Entertainment