NHL
Sabres attempt to hold nine pucks in one hand after high-scoring game
Buffalo creates own TikTok challenge, players show off unique strategies. The Buffalo Sabres have created TikTok's next viral trend. The Sabres attempted to hold nine hockey pucks in one hand in honor of their nine-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. An array of different strategies and grips...
markerzone.com
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
Yardbarker
Rangers Might Have Finally Found Way Forward for Lafreniere & Kakko
It’s certainly appeared that way during this exhilarating experiment, less than two games old, in which the Blueshirts have been powered to a pair of wins by the nascent forward unit of Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad. The Rangers rolled past the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on...
Tri-City Herald
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver
1. Kelowna, Golder 10 (DeSouza, Cristall) 9:17. Penalties — Lipinski Van (hooking) 4:37. 2. Vancouver, Anderson 1 (Lipinski, Halaburda) 0:41 (pp). 3. Vancouver, Honzek 16 (Lipinski) 7:11. Penalties — Golder Kel (interference) 0:12; Flamand Kel (hooking) 4:17; Price Kel (high sticking) 5:02; Cristall Kel (roughing) 14:40; Anderson Van (interference)...
Penguins vs. Sabres, Thompson: Game 27, Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — Back in 2018, the Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1) traded Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. They wanted Robert Thomas or Jordan Kryou but accepted Tage Thompson. The decision is paying handsome dividends now as the 6-foot-6 center is filling the net and is a top-five NHL scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins are churning along, stacking wins (14-8-4), and methodically dialing in their game.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
“We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of trip here, going out west, I think it’ll be good for our team. (We’re) playing some really good hockey teams. We’ve been here a while. It’s been enough. Five games at home, it’s enough. It’s time to get on the road,” he told the media in Philadelphia on Wednesday night after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals.
markerzone.com
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
