2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs England
All the information about where to watch France vs England in the quarter final of the World Cup.
View the original article to see embedded media.
England take on France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, in one of the most anticipated games in recent times.
All the talk is around Kylian Mbappe and how England can handle his talent, but England will be hoping to showcase their own and try and hurt the reigning world champions.
We have all the information about where to watch the game below.
Where To Watch
UK & Ireland
The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland from 7pm. It will be available on the following platforms, STV Scotland, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK and RTE 2.
United States
The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT), and will be available to watch on the following platforms, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network.
FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.
An interest tie awaits in the World Cup quarter-final!
