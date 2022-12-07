Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
When frigid air is expected to move into our area
ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
WGNtv.com
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory for parts of area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory has now been issued until 4 a.m. Sunday for parts of the Chicago area.Southern Cook, northern and eastern Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana are affected.Visibility will be down to a quarter mule or less in some spots – making for hazardous driving conditions.The low is 32 Saturday night under cloudy skies.For Sunday, it will also be cloudy with a high of 42.It will remain cloudy throughout the week to come. Showers return on Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Wintry mix to make for a messy commute across Chicago
CHICAGO - A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the way with the morning commute impacted. Sticking snow will be of the slushy variety and over the northern half of our viewing area, especially in the northern tier of counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. One to 3 inches will be possible there.
WGNtv.com
Clouds to bring wintry weather to part of the metro area
After a bright start to December, the month’s sunshine total continues to dwindle. Including the 45% of possible sunshine observed Thursday, the December total now stands at 50%. Cloudiness will dominate area skies over the next several days. Satellite imagery late Thursday showed a weather system churning over the Plains. This feature will move eastward across the western Great Lakes on Friday spreading low clouds, rain, snow, and fog across the region. The Chicago area has been off the southern fringe of a wintry air mass that has brought accumulating snow and bitter cold to parts of the upper Midwest. As Friday’s system impacts the area, temps along the Wisconsin state line are expected to be low enough to support a period of snow that may persist into midday. Heavier bursts of snow may result in slushy accumulations of 2-4 inches. For areas from the city, southward the event will be primarily rain. Another system is forecast to move across the region late Saturday. Though much weaker, this system could bring a period of light rain. Looking ahead into next week, models continue to focus on major storm development during the midweek period. This system is slated to bring rain and wind to the Chicago area followed by a turn toward colder weather.
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?
What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
Wintry weather inches closer as snow, cold settle over the Upper Midwest
Dampening weather system forecast to spread snow across areas NW-N of the city. Heaviest snowfall is expected to be ongoing during the morning commute producing reduced visibility and slushy accumulations on roadways. Snow will taper to flurries or patchy drizzle by early afternoon. 2. It’s been mild in Chicago, but...
How to Check Illinois Road, Winter Driving Conditions As Rain and Snow Fall
While mother nature snarls Chicago area commutes with a mix of rain, snow and slush, you can check the state of the slippery roads through maps and reports of winter road conditions, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois." The...
Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain? WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term […]
Wintry mix could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area Friday
CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m. A period of heavy wet snow is expected...
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
fox32chicago.com
Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms
CHICAGO - Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s. Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread...
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?
Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?. While the city has never logged a snowless December, there have been three Decembers that only recorded a trace of snow–1889, 1912, and 2014. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s December snow climatology which dates back to 1884 and found the December with the least measurable snow was 1943, recording just 0.1 inches. Three other Decembers recorded less than one-half inch–1971 and 1906 with 0.3 inches, and 1986 with 0.4 inches. In stark contrast, three Decembers received more than 30 inches of snow–1951 with 33.3 inches, 1978 with 31.4 inches, and 2000 with 30.9 inches. Unofficially, Midway Airport logged 41.3 inches in December 2000.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties, Accumulating Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory has been issued for two Chicago-area counties Friday morning, warning of the potential for accumulating snow. Lake and McHenry counties will be under the advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Winnebago and Boone counties just outside the Chicago area were also included in the alert.
NBC Chicago
Several Rounds of Precipitation, Including Chance of Snow, Possible This Weekend
The Chicago area can expect to see several rounds of precipitation in the coming days as a series of fast-moving weather systems journey across the region. The first of those systems is expected to arrive late Thursday night, and will likely stick around through Friday morning. While most of the...
fox32chicago.com
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in McHenry and Lake counties, winter weather advisory in effect
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in parts of McHenry and Lake counties as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until early afternoon Friday. The National Weather service said visibility could be sharply reduced in some areas and driving could be hazardous from "slushy snow accumulations."
Winter Weather Advisory to Take Effect Overnight in Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois
A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. across a wide swath of Wisconsin, while far northern counties in Illinois could also be impacted by a system that’s churning toward the region. That advisory includes Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, and will run through 6 p.m....
Christmas Climatology—What it tells us about a white Christmas in Chicago
Long-term averages suggest Chicago should have a white Christmas every 2-3 years. It’s now been 4 years since the last occurrence (2017). Based on long-term statistics, we’re overdue in ‘22. A look at our chances of having an inch or more of snow on the ground this...
WGNtv.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Northern Illinois counties—including Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago FROM 3am to 1pm FRIDAY….. TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Snow or a wintry mix develops toward sunrise—reaching the city in the 6 to 7 am time frame. Low 34. FRIDAY: Snow in the north half of...
