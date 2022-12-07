ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

When frigid air is expected to move into our area

ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago

Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory for parts of area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory has now been issued until 4 a.m. Sunday for parts of the Chicago area.Southern Cook, northern and eastern Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana are affected.Visibility will be down to a quarter mule or less in some spots – making for hazardous driving conditions.The low is 32 Saturday night under cloudy skies.For Sunday, it will also be cloudy with a high of 42.It will remain cloudy throughout the week to come. Showers return on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wintry mix to make for a messy commute across Chicago

CHICAGO - A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the way with the morning commute impacted. Sticking snow will be of the slushy variety and over the northern half of our viewing area, especially in the northern tier of counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. One to 3 inches will be possible there.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Clouds to bring wintry weather to part of the metro area

After a bright start to December, the month’s sunshine total continues to dwindle. Including the 45% of possible sunshine observed Thursday, the December total now stands at 50%. Cloudiness will dominate area skies over the next several days. Satellite imagery late Thursday showed a weather system churning over the Plains. This feature will move eastward across the western Great Lakes on Friday spreading low clouds, rain, snow, and fog across the region. The Chicago area has been off the southern fringe of a wintry air mass that has brought accumulating snow and bitter cold to parts of the upper Midwest. As Friday’s system impacts the area, temps along the Wisconsin state line are expected to be low enough to support a period of snow that may persist into midday. Heavier bursts of snow may result in slushy accumulations of 2-4 inches. For areas from the city, southward the event will be primarily rain. Another system is forecast to move across the region late Saturday. Though much weaker, this system could bring a period of light rain. Looking ahead into next week, models continue to focus on major storm development during the midweek period. This system is slated to bring rain and wind to the Chicago area followed by a turn toward colder weather.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?

What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms

CHICAGO - Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s. Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?

Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?. While the city has never logged a snowless December, there have been three Decembers that only recorded a trace of snow–1889, 1912, and 2014. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s December snow climatology which dates back to 1884 and found the December with the least measurable snow was 1943, recording just 0.1 inches. Three other Decembers recorded less than one-half inch–1971 and 1906 with 0.3 inches, and 1986 with 0.4 inches. In stark contrast, three Decembers received more than 30 inches of snow–1951 with 33.3 inches, 1978 with 31.4 inches, and 2000 with 30.9 inches. Unofficially, Midway Airport logged 41.3 inches in December 2000.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Northern Illinois counties—including Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago FROM 3am to 1pm FRIDAY….. TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Snow or a wintry mix develops toward sunrise—reaching the city in the 6 to 7 am time frame. Low 34. FRIDAY: Snow in the north half of...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
