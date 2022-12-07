Read full article on original website
Montgomery County’s Glass talks about diverse new council. And Silverman discusses the final D.C. bills of the session
Evan Glass was elected by his colleagues to be the next Montgomery County Council president, the first LGBTQ+ person to fill that role. He joins Kojo and Tom to talk about his priorities for the council, which includes six new members. Plus: we dig into committee assignments. As the D.C....
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, holiday giving: ‘You just want to take care of your people in the best way that you can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
