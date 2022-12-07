Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
Rams Adding Baker Mayfield Could Help Bears Secure No. 2 Pick
Baker, remaining schedule could help Bears secure No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite there being a month left in the 2022 NFL season, the focus around the Bears has almost entirely shifted to a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the franchise's position in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs’ game at Denver Broncos
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
Sean McVay: Baker Mayfield 'Whole 20 Plays' of Practice Before Leading Rams to Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback situation has been in shambles for the majority of the season. After not throwing any passes during offseason work, Matthew Stafford entered training camp back in July with an elbow issue. Now, of course, the veteran starting signal-caller is on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing
Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
San Francisco 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to become NFL head coach in 2023
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is viewed as one of the top-rising names in the NFL. Playing an
Underachieving Cardinals searching for win vs. Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury says it’s an honor to coach against his former mentor Bill Belichick. It’s safe to say the student could really use a win over his teacher. The underachieving Cardinals have lost four of their past five heading into a home game against...
Cavs back to winning at home, beating Thunder
Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
