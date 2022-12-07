ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship

CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More

If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?

When the Las Vegas Raiders made the move to bring in famed offensive mind Josh McDaniels as head coach, many thought it was the right move to make. There were skeptics, though, whether it was because of McDaniels first failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, or because of the job that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did in helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.

