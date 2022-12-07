Read full article on original website
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Here's the Roundup.
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Explosive runs for, against among 6 things Cowboys should know about Texans
The battle for the state of Texas resumes in Week 14 as the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans. On paper this seems like a mismatch; the Cowboys are one of the league’s best teams with a record of 9-3, winners of three straight and coming off an explosive 54-point game.
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Texans Draft
Aaron Wilson On If Lovie Can Keep His Job & Previewing The Draft For Houston
Tri-City Herald
Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?
When the Las Vegas Raiders made the move to bring in famed offensive mind Josh McDaniels as head coach, many thought it was the right move to make. There were skeptics, though, whether it was because of McDaniels first failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, or because of the job that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did in helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.
