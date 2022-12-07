Director Ava DuVernay has reached many milestones in her career, but she may have just achieved the tastiest one yet thanks to a new collaboration with Ben & Jerry's. DuVernay has partnered with the brand on a new ice cream called Lights! Caramel! Action! In addition to it sounding absolutely divine, it's the first Ben & Jerry's flavor to ever feature a Black woman on the pint.

