Lockdown drill on Thursday for Lincoln County Schools in West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lincoln County Schools announced it will keep plans for a countywide active threat drill on Thursday.
The announcement comes on Wednesday after false shooting reports at schools in 15 West Virginia counties .How do you report alleged school threats in West Virginia?
Officials say the lockdown drill was planned before the threats, and that its purpose is to ensure schools are safe places for students to learn.
