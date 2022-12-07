Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust awarded $475,000 from the Rasmuson Foundation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The ASFT announced the award Thursday from the Rasmuson Foundation to promote rural and indigenous access to Alaska's coastal fisheries. ASFT works to promote sustainable fisheries through research, education and economic opportunity. With this support, the ASFT will establish a quota bank to anchor fisheries access...
Gov. Dunleavy receives Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force Report
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – Thursday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy received the final report conducted by the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force (ABRT), which he formed last November under Administrative Order No. 326. The ABRT studied what impacts bycatch has on fisheries to further recommend policies and to ensure state...
Alaska files lawsuit against Simple Save Protection LLC
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The lawsuit alleges that the defendants sent hundreds and possibly thousands of deceptive mailers to Alaskans. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit yesterday against Simple Save Protection LLC, a Missouri company that markets vehicle service contracts. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants sent hundreds...
Governor Dunleavy announces annual holiday open house
December 8, 2022 (Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy invite Alaskans to the Governor's Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence, to be held Tuesday, December 13th, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Alaska's newly elected Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and Mr. Kit...
