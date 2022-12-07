Get vaccinated and tour the Virginia Living Museum for free
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News on Sunday, December 11.
The clinic runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the museum, located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
There is no appointment needed and here’s probably the best part — you can tour the museum for free when you get your vaccine.
The current COVID-19 vaccines, including the Bivalent booster, and flu shots will be available for adults and children.
For more information about the vaccination clinic, call 757-287-0277 or visit c elebratehealthcare.net.
There are also two upcoming remote medical pop-up health clinics and fairs. Those happen on January 13 and 14 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
