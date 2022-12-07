Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Denver weather: Warm weekend before snow, cold arrive
The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation
DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repair
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Work to extend the life of a 40-year-old pipe on Plaza Drive in Highlands Ranch began this week, and traffic delays are expected until March. The Plaza Drive Pipe Repair Project seeks to extend the service life of the existing 132-inch corrugated metal pipe under Plaza Drive. The pipe, installed in 1982, is 370 linear feet long and is nearing the end of its service life.
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
UCHealth to Open Blood Donation Center in Greeley
UCHealth is opening a blood donation center in Greeley to help meet the growing needs of the community. Garth Englund Blood Center – Greeley will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations, and therapeutic procedures. It will officially open on December 12 and will be housed at 6906 W. 10th St. in the Northgate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week: 7:30 am-5 pm Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday and Thursday.
Snow and cold will move into Colorado and the Denver area early next week
Cold and quiet weather through early Friday, a slow warming trend this weekend, snow will move into Colorado early next week
Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Cyclist killed in bike vs vehicle crash in Colorado
A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet. The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
snow possible across all of Colorado starting Monday night
More snow for the mountains, but dry in Denver. Quiet weather through the weekend. A stronger storm next week.
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
WATCH: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents off the porch of a Colorado Springs home
As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines, with some packages needing to be shipped as soon as this week. Puppy theft at Pet City in the Citadel Mall 12/4/22. Call 719-444-7000 with info, reference case number 22-0008575. Colorado AG pushes for block of $4 billion...
