KDVR.com

Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation

DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repair

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Work to extend the life of a 40-year-old pipe on Plaza Drive in Highlands Ranch began this week, and traffic delays are expected until March. The Plaza Drive Pipe Repair Project seeks to extend the service life of the existing 132-inch corrugated metal pipe under Plaza Drive. The pipe, installed in 1982, is 370 linear feet long and is nearing the end of its service life.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
northfortynews

UCHealth to Open Blood Donation Center in Greeley

UCHealth is opening a blood donation center in Greeley to help meet the growing needs of the community. Garth Englund Blood Center – Greeley will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations, and therapeutic procedures. It will officially open on December 12 and will be housed at 6906 W. 10th St. in the Northgate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week: 7:30 am-5 pm Monday, Tuesday, and Friday and 9:30 am-7 pm Wednesday and Thursday.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Cyclist killed in bike vs vehicle crash in Colorado

A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet. The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement

The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
LONGMONT, CO

