Manhattan, KS

Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. He will not play in Louisville's upcoming bowl. "It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All

DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
SEATTLE, WA
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?

In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
NEW YORK STATE
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70

Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More

If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...

