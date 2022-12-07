Read full article on original website
Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. He will not play in Louisville's upcoming bowl. "It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and...
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
The former linebacker leads one of the best units in the NFL.
OBJ Reveals Signing Timetable: ‘I Don’t See the Point,’ Says Cowboys Target
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. has a brand new spin on his desires and his plans ... but his attempt to clear the air has actually muddied the waters. "I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point,'' the free agent receiver said on The Shop on Thursday. "I really don’t.
New Oklahoma State DB commit Lardarius Webb Jr. gets initial 247Sports rating
One of the newest additions to the 2023 recruiting class for Oklahoma State football received his 247Sports rating on Thursday and debuts as one of the higher-regarded defensive backs in the junior college ranks this cycle. Jones College standout Lardarius Webb Jr. announced his commitment to the Cowboys late Monday...
Oklahoma State receiver Langston Anderson officially enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football redshirt junior receiver Langston Anderson is officially in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, a source tells GoPokes247. Anderson, who announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday, is among 11 known scholarship players for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle.
Malique Jacobs, Sincere Carry lead Kent State men's basketball past Cleveland State
CLEVELAND — Kent State men's basketball team had won six consecutive games against Cleveland State. Saturday was no different, as the Flashes defeated CSU 67-58. “This was a game that...
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?
In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70
Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven...
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
