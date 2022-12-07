Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch
Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I. Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall...
Opelika-Auburn News
Good Karma closes doors in downtown Auburn
A local restaurant in downtown Auburn has closed its doors after just seven months. Good Karma is the most recent in a string of business closings around the downtown area. However, Good Karma owner, Sunny Merchant is taking things in stride. He also owns the Good Karma location at 1409 South College Street, and the Good Karma food truck which can often be seen on the Auburn campus.
Opelika-Auburn News
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 11 Auburn dropped by Memphis for year’s first loss
ATLANTA — Coming into Saturday, defense had been a strong suit all year for Auburn. The Tigers were No. 6 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they dominated the interior, averaging more blocks per game than any other team in Division I. But Memphis smoked out any show...
Opelika-Auburn News
Impacting the world one child at a time: Opelika City Schools names principal of new Fox Run school
Opelika City Schools has named April Brock as the principal of the new Fox Run sixth-grade school in Opelika. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr scores 23, Auburn High beats Shades Valley
Ja Carr scored 23 points and the Auburn High boys team topped Shades Valley 67-53 in Oxford on Saturday at Larry Davidson Classic. Three Tigers scored in double figures. After Carr, Tabari Allen scored 11 points and Adam Gonia scored 10 points. Griffin McLean pitched in another seven. The Tigers...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $508,990
Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has a large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets commitment from 2024 big man Peyton Marshall
Auburn men’s basketball picked up a pledge in its 2024 class Friday, and it was a big one, as 6-foot-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall committed to the Tigers. Marshall, out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., is the first commitment of Auburn’s 2024 class. According to 247Sports’...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford named to All-SEC freshman team
Auburn football received another postseason accolade Thursday, as quarterback Robby Ashford was named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, the league announced. Ashford, a Hoover product who transferred to the Plains from Oregon last offseason, shared playing time with TJ Finley at the start of the season, but made his first start against Missouri and started all of Auburn’s remaining games.
Opelika-Auburn News
Holiday Walk in the Woods brings multi-cultural community spirit to the Christmas season
JOHN WEST The Auburn Area Community Theatre is bringing a different kind of holiday event to the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on Dec. 16 and 17. AACT is partnering with the Kreher Preserve to bring A Holiday Walk in the Woods to the public. This event features a variety...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police seek help identifying two suspects involved in theft from Ulta
The Opelika Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of property, third degree, which they say occurred on Dec. 4 at Ulta Cosmetics located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Police said surveillance video shows two suspects conceal merchandise in their jackets before leaving the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 5 in WCGA preseason poll
Auburn gymnastics has its highest preseason ranking in program history. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. Auburn is the second-highest-ranked SEC team in the poll, behind only No. 2 Florida. “This is an exciting time for Auburn gymnastics,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Expectations heighten for freshmen as Auburn hoops heads into December
Ahead of Auburn basketball’s Colgate matchup last week, Bruce Pearl said the message to his freshmen is that, with an offseason and a couple months of playing experience in tow, they’re not really freshmen anymore. “When those younger guys start playing better and playing more effectively — which...
