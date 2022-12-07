ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Houston

A travel guide to holiday fun in Austin

Calling all Texans: If you're looking for a weekend getaway with plenty of holiday fun, Austin is ready to welcome you with open arms.Just to clarify, don't move here.What to do: Chill out. Austin is low-key over the holidays. If you wanted to visit big tourist attractions, you should have headed to D.C.Where to stay: Downtown or the South Congress area will keep you near lots of shops, food, music and more, but every neighborhood has its own unique flair.Stay in Austin's oldest operating hotel, The Driskill, which is decorated for the holidays each year and includes a 16-foot tree...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

5 FREE Things To Do in South Austin

Spending a whole day exploring South Austin is an easy task, but what about doing it all for FREE?! Discover how the whole group can enjoy the Austin way of life, without spending a penny, the next time y’all head to South Austin. 1. Bike the Veloway. The Veloway...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'

‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
thetexastasty.com

Pieous Pizza Review

Pieous, a local Austin restaurant that serves an array of different foods, was opened in 2013 by Paige and Joshua Kaner. The original focus was pizza, but as time went on, they have expanded to pastries and pastrami. They relocated to Dripping Springs in 2018, looking for a larger space.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Clifford from P.A.W.S.

Clifford is a loveable, gentle giant who came in as a stray. He's 1 to 2 years old and is likely a Great Pyrenees mix. P.A.W.S. is hosting Pet Pictures with Santa on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Best Little Plaza in Texas on E. Main Street in Pflugerville.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
