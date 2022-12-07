Read full article on original website
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center to hold PACT Act informational townhall
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will host an informational townhall regarding the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
Marquette streets filled Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A sure sign of the season is the Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade in Marquette. This year marks the 12th annual parade, presented by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Vehicles and floats were all decked out in holiday cheer, adding to the many colorful characters along the route, Local 3’s Tom Kippen caught up with some, including the Grinch and some Star Wars villains who may just be on Santa’s naughty list.
2022-23 Negaunee Girls Basketball Team Preview
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners Girl’s Basketball Team finds themselves in familiar territory to start the 2022-2023 season. They are a team looking for an identity. With a couple of key returning players and some new faces, the hope is to build on their success from last year.
NMU Women’s Basketball Comes up Short in Loss to Ferris
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcats women’s basketball team took on the Ferris State Bulldogs at the Berry Events Center on Friday where they fell short 60-54 in a GLIAC contest. Makaylee Kuhn scored 20 points, Elena Alaix added 19 points, and Ana Rhude stuffed the stat sheet with...
