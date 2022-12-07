ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints RB Mark Ingram to miss 4-6 weeks with MCL tear

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram seemed to injure his knee during a crucial 4th-quarter play in Monday night’s heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but according to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport , the veteran back has a slight MCL tear.

“He’s out 4-6 weeks, but no surgery. With the regular season only being five more weeks, Ingram is almost certainly done,” Rapaport said.

At 32 years old, Ingram is the oldest running back who actually contributes and gets playing time, joining Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, and former Saints running back Latavius Murray.

Ingram has run 62 times for 233 yards and one touchdown this season.

The former Heisman trophy winner has run exactly 6,500 yards and scored 57 touchdowns in 123 games during his time in New Orleans.

