ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC bill would prohibit landlords from doing criminal background checks on new tenants

By Kala Rama, Kiran Dhillon, Video credit: Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnlHg_0jayCZ1v00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants

More than 30 New York City Council members put their name on a bill, with supporters saying it would end housing discrimination. But the bill is getting a lot of pushback. Those against it worry it could put residents at risk.

NYC’s rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house

Under the Fair Chance Housing Act, landlords or real estate brokers would be prohibited from obtaining criminal record information at any stage in the process. The bill has two exemptions. The sex offender registry can be checked. Landlords of two-family homes or rooms in owner-occupied housing are allowed to look up a tenant’s criminal history. Landlords would not be liable for criminal activity of a tenant.

“When they walk in to try to rent an apartment, there is a barrier in the way no matter if they have rehabilitated themselves or found a good job, no matter if they have a family. They are being told that they can’t get an apartment in a very hyper competitive market for housing,” Councilman Keith Powers said. “We want to find the balance between public safety and addressing the housing crisis but what’s clear is that background checks are not being used effectively and we are denying too many people housing on the basis of a mistake in their past.”

Powers was booed outside City Hall by New Yorkers rallying against the bill on Wednesday.

Myrna Calderon, board president of the Fordham Hill Owners Corporation, said it is her job to keep tenants safe and this bill would prevent her from doing that.

“We don’t think a person who committed a violent crime should be living next door to one of our delicate seniors,” Calderon said. “We have always been about second chances and fairness, but when you take away our ability to keep our people safe, that’s not ok. You are going to push the working class and middle class out of NYC because this is the last nail in the coffin. If we can’t provide safety and know who’s living next door to us in our own homes, then it’s game over.”

A City Hall Hearing on the bill is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Bill would force NYC pols to disclose if they live in rent-stabilized apartments

A new bill from City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) would force his colleagues to disclose whether they lived in rent-stabilized apartments. The prized housing stock — with monthly rents artificially kept below market value — is intended to help low-income New Yorkers, but critics charge the system is frequently abused by higher earners. “It’s very simple. If my colleagues are going to promote all these programs, we need to know some basic information. Will you benefit from it?” Holden told The Post, explaining his reasons for introducing the bill. The measure would require members to disclose to the city’s Conflict of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urged to approve new safeguards in foreclosure process

A bill meant to reduce abuses in the foreclosure process in New York and add safeguards for homeowners is about to land on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk by the end of the year. A coalition of New York City officials at the City Council, borough halls and citywide elected officials are urging her to sign it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lawsuit seeks end to NY’s ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes Black men, leaving Black people significantly underrepresented […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Advocates for mentally ill try to halt NYC’s removal plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates for people with mental illnesses urged a federal judge Thursday to stop New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to force people from the streets and into mental health treatment. They told Judge Paul A. Crotty in a court filing that the policy Adams announced on Nov. 29 dangerously expands an unlawful […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office

One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Square News

Unlicensed weed stores pose as legitimate dispensaries, enticing NYU buyers

Washington Square Park, the geographic and social center of NYU’s Manhattan campus, is infamous for its weed vendors. But since former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis use in New York last April, many NYU students are turning to yet-unlicensed, quasi-legal dispensaries instead, with brick-and-mortar storefronts that make them appear more legitimate than they truly are.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lester Chang insists on residency proof to retain NYC Assembly post

Brooklyn Republican Lester Chang insists he has the proof to show he met residency requirements ahead of last month’s stunning election win over longtime Assemblyman Peter Abbate, Jr. (D-Dyker Heights). “I am personally offended that anyone would challenge my honor and integrity,” Chang said Saturday at a rally in Sunset Park, where he was joined by other Republican pols and supporters. Chang was speaking for the first time since state Assembly Democrats announced their effort to block him from taking over the 49th District seat in southern Brooklyn. He admitted he previously shared a Manhattan apartment with his wife — but swore he was...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs

A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability.  Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy