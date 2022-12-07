Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation
Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
Kim Foxx says police raids require more transparency, new guidelines coming Dec. 16
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced a new search warrant policy in an effort to prevent police from knocking down the wrong doors while tracking down criminals — a scene that has played out all too often in Chicago neighborhoods.
Man denied bond for alleged role in shooting of Lombard police officer after smoke shop armed robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. — One of the men involved in an armed robbery that resulted in a man’s death and a Lombard detective being shot is being held without bond, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney. Anthony Brown, 31, of Chicago, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an […]
Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men during possible car theft attempt, police say
A concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said.
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland
A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. The incident happened at 99th and Wentworth. Nate Rodgers reports.
$350,000 bond for man who allegedly threatened to ‘beat’ officer, found with loaded gun in Round Lake Park
Prosecutors say a gang member was found with a loaded gun and threatened to fight officers after they had to forcefully remove him from his car during a traffic stop in Round Lake Park. Orlando Garcia, 27, of Palatine, was charged with possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated assault of a peace […]
UPMATTERS
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois. Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County. During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban...
Jury convicts Beach Park man of shooting 2 people, killing innocent man, in Waukegan
A jury on Friday convicted a Beach Park man of shooting two people who were working on a car at a Waukegan residence last year, killing one who authorities said was an unintended target. Juan C. Garibay, 43, of Beach Park, was charged in August 2021 with one count of first-degree murder and one count […]
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County introduces new search warrant policy to protect residents from 'inappropriate intrusion'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced a new policy Friday that is designed to increase accountability in requesting and executing search warrants. Officials say the new guidance is expected to improve communication among law enforcement stakeholders and allow the state's attorney's office to better understand...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church
CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail. Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m....
thesouthlandjournal.com
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
Art Acevedo addresses his past, discusses his plans for Aurora's future
For the first time, Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, is sitting down one-on-one to answer questions about his own controversial past and his plans for Aurora's future.
cwbchicago.com
At least 15 more robberies and carjackings reported in overnight sprees; more than 65 similar crimes since December 2
Chicago — Chicago police detectives are sifting through yet another stack of armed robbery reports today as another wave of at least 15 holdups, including some carjackings, were reported between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Since December 2, similar sprees have claimed more than 50 robbery victims...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
Comments / 0