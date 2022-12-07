ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation

Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL

