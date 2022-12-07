ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VScAF_0jayCNgR00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week.

Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident.

That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last week the Williamsport junior high girls’ basketball team had a game against Montoursville.

Allegedly, fans from Montoursville were heard yelling racial slurs at the Williamsport team.

4-0 vote bans fracking runoff from entering Delaware River Basin

Superintendent Christina Bason issued a statement on behalf of Montoursville Area School District stating:

The Montoursville Area School District will not tolerate any form of racism. The Williamsport Area School District, parents, and students actively participated in the necessary investigations and those in violation of the student code of conduct and board policy have been provided with appropriate consequences.

Our sincere apologies for the ignorance of a few individuals as they do not represent our community at large.”

Christina Bason, Montoursville Area School District

Eyewitness News will be meeting with one of the parents of the players about the incident and will continue to bring you updates as this story develops.

Comments / 24

Nauni Grounded
7d ago

Everybody knows Montoursville is Prejudiced as all heck....it was like that 15 yes ago at Cheerleading Competition.

Reply(2)
4
 

