GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.

GIBSON, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO