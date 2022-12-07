Read full article on original website
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges
GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.
Two Good Samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two Good Samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
