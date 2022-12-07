ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County

A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m. A crash on Luckett Road near...
WINKNEWS.com

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire destroys house on King Road in North Fort Myers; man still missing

North Fort Myers firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning battling a fire that destroyed a house and may have trapped someone inside. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen as crews responded to the house fire on King Road. The fire broke out shortly after midnight and the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning by a car on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Corolla traveling east in the right lane of Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75, around 1:45 a.m. A 58-year-old man from Naples was walking in the eastbound travel lanes of Pine Ridge Road when the car struck him.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel

A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian decimated neighborhood in St James City; spares one home

A couple in Saint James City considers themselves lucky after Hurricane Ian left their house in relatively good condition while destroying nearly everything around them. They only had minimal damage to their home from a piece of plywood going through the side. Although undeniably feeling blessed, the couple simultaneously feels...
SAINT JAMES CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free taxi service Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents

Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops. The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers

Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples 

Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Working to get Sanibel beaches and businesses open after Ian

Sanibel took a beating during Ian, and many people think it will be years before the island will ever be close to what it once was. Beaches remain closed on the island without boardwalks, and debris is scattered everywhere. Nevertheless, the mayor believes the island will be open on January...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go

FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies looking for man seen lurking outside Villas jewelry store

Deputies are looking for a man seen lurking outside a Villas jewelry store and shutting off its power. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen in security video lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers at 14261 S. Tamiami Trail on Dec. 3. After employees left for the night, he turned off the power to the business.
FORT MYERS, FL

