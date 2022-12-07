Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel first responders recount their return to the island after Hurricane Ian
Losing a fire station, overcoming obstacles they’ve never faced, and feeling helpless are just a few things the Sanibel fire chief and firefighters recall about the moments and days after Hurricane Ian. WINK News sat down with some of those first responders who walked us through what the island...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County community concerned about mining company’s proposed rezoning
A mining company has its eye on more than 200 acres near a community called Wild Blue off I-75 and Alico Road in Lee County. They are concerned not only about blasting but all the trucks and the danger to wildlife. The mining company can’t move forward with the project...
WINKNEWS.com
Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Gulf Coast Driving Range
Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Gulf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County
A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m. A crash on Luckett Road near...
WINKNEWS.com
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire destroys house on King Road in North Fort Myers; man still missing
North Fort Myers firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning battling a fire that destroyed a house and may have trapped someone inside. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen as crews responded to the house fire on King Road. The fire broke out shortly after midnight and the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County
A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning by a car on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Corolla traveling east in the right lane of Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75, around 1:45 a.m. A 58-year-old man from Naples was walking in the eastbound travel lanes of Pine Ridge Road when the car struck him.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach woman watches as her home is demolished after Ian
A woman watched as her home was demolished before her eyes. Hurricane Ian shifted the Fort Myers Beach home off its base, so she had no choice but to tear it down. More than two months after the storm, the Oyster Bay Mobile Home Park doesn’t look much better.
WINKNEWS.com
The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel
A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian decimated neighborhood in St James City; spares one home
A couple in Saint James City considers themselves lucky after Hurricane Ian left their house in relatively good condition while destroying nearly everything around them. They only had minimal damage to their home from a piece of plywood going through the side. Although undeniably feeling blessed, the couple simultaneously feels...
WINKNEWS.com
Free taxi service Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents
Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops. The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral seeing higher electric bills due to ‘power cost adjustment,’ natural gas increases
Have you noticed that you are paying much more for your LCEC power bill? It may be due to a ‘power cost adjustment.’. Some people are paying as much as ten times what they normally would, which is hard for many, especially those still dealing with the cost of Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers
Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
WINKNEWS.com
Structural damage to Salvation Army building from a fire in East Naples
A Salvation Army in Collier County is closed Monday night just 12 days before Christmas after a fire broke out. Greater Naples Fire told WINK News the fire started outside the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday and began moving inside. They put it out quickly, but there was a...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
WINKNEWS.com
Liquivida Wellness Center provides IV therapy in North Naples
Angela Campbell became more aware of where she was with her health when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That’s when she started doing IV therapy in her hometown of Pittsburgh while becoming more familiar with the world of preventative medicine. Campbell worked in the medical field with Frank...
WINKNEWS.com
Working to get Sanibel beaches and businesses open after Ian
Sanibel took a beating during Ian, and many people think it will be years before the island will ever be close to what it once was. Beaches remain closed on the island without boardwalks, and debris is scattered everywhere. Nevertheless, the mayor believes the island will be open on January...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go
FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for man seen lurking outside Villas jewelry store
Deputies are looking for a man seen lurking outside a Villas jewelry store and shutting off its power. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen in security video lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers at 14261 S. Tamiami Trail on Dec. 3. After employees left for the night, he turned off the power to the business.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County man accused of using the bathroom while burglarizing home
Lee County deputies went to Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach for a burglary in progress on Dec. 10. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner’s door went from locked to unlocked and back to locked again, triggering an alert to his phone. Footage from the...
