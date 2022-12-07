Read full article on original website
A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn
This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
December 9: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1941, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “New York City, and the entire Northeast Coast, today had its first air raid alarm. New Yorkers found themselves in the midst of what they had heard about in reports from Europe and Asia, more recently the Pacific Islands and the West Coast. Enemy planes were approaching Long Island — from New England and then from off the Virginia coast. Bombers, apparently, were heading for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, for Mitchel Field and other points. Reports were confusing, but the defense organizations, in view of what had happened in Hawaii, were taking no chances. Interceptor planes took to the air from Mitchel Field to seek out the enemy. Air raid sirens were sounded. Schools were closed. Employees were sent home. Police warned pedestrians to keep off crowded streets. At 1:45 p.m., the police sounded the all-clear signal and a minute later the Fire Department followed suit. But at 2 p.m. the air-raid alarm was renewed by both departments, a minute apart. Police announced the second all-clear at 2:41 p.m.”
Inside Brooklyn Borough Hall’s first-ever holiday market
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — One of the perks of living or working in Downtown Brooklyn is easy access to the inaugural holiday market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented by Urbanspace. The market, which resembles a little village snuggled within Borough Hall Plaza near the corner of Joralemon and Court streets,...
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Half of NYC students are behind in reading. Hundreds of CUNY tutors aim to change that.
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Just after the school day winds down, a group of three students at Brooklyn’s P.S. 40 sit in a semicircle and crack open “Looking for Lunch,” an illustrated book with large print. With help from a tutor, they begin reading aloud in unison, running their fingers along words like “hungry” and “animals” as they go.
After-school conflicts spur student discussions with NYPD on Downtown Brooklyn safety
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Jahya Williams often walks out of her Downtown Brooklyn high school at the end of the day to find a cluster of police officers monitoring dismissal. The 16-year-old feels uneasy at the sight. “It makes me...
Manhattan and Brooklyn Rents Flatten After Record Surge — But Don’t Expect Bargains
Relentless increases that drove rents listed for in Manhattan and Brooklyn to record highs came to a screeching halt this fall, the latest report from the real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman finds. The average apartment for rent in Manhattan in November cost $5,249 monthly and the average in Brooklyn was...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. The push comes as the Council of the District of Columbia voted...
Near record-high numbers of young people voted during the midterms, signaling a possible shift – or exception – in voting trends
EDITOR’S NOTE: Brooklyn had the highest voter turnout in the nation– the borough has been a hotbed for organized politics for hundreds of years, and it’s no surprise that much of the Congressional Democratic leadership hails from Brooklyn and New York State. In 2021, state records show 5,586,318 voters registered in New York City, yet the population is over 8.4 million. Efforts to register voters can propel the city to achieve a higher majority of residents. Youth turnout, as described by experts, is attributable to a confluence of issues: the environment and gun crime, perceived threats to democratic institutions, etc. Mobilizing young voters in NYC is kingpin to having a more democratic city government.
