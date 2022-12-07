ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Axios San Francisco

Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022

San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The US Sun

Santacon 2022 Live — Thousands flock the streets of NYC and SF wearing festive outfits for this year’s annual pub crawl

THOUSANDS of New Yorkers and San Franciscans took to the streets to show off their beer-guzzling skills and Christmas spirit in Saturday's annual Santacon. Individuals pictured by The U.S. Sun decked out and dressed up as Christmas trees, reindeer, and elves – and even an abominable snowman made an appearance at the New York City event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sfstandard.com

The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles

Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible

If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
