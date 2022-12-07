San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO