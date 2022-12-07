Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Hallmark made a holiday movie set at an SF newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
Meet San Francisco's most powerful people in 2022
San Francisco is the epicenter of Big Tech — so it's only right that our metro has a lot of powerful people who call it home.As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to reflect on who's made the biggest difference in our city this year. How it works: We reflected on 2022's headlines, considered what's coming in the year ahead, and polled our most plugged-in readers and sources to determine who has shaped SF.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
San Franciscans 'appalled' at New York Times crossword error
It's like saying the LIRR is New York's metro.
The daring stunt that shut down the Bay Bridge in Brendan Fraser's ‘Bedazzled’
San Francisco was the backdrop to Brendan Fraser's romantic comedy "Bedazzled."
San Francisco tech ‘decacorn’ Plaid lays off a fifth of staff
Plaid was valued at over $13 billion last April.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco investigates potential code violations at Musk's Twitter
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection is investigating Twitter's headquarters for potential code violations over the documented conversion of office space into sleeping quarters. Meanwhile, the city attorney's office is looking into janitors who were fired and not given a new contract with the company.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna talks Elon Musk's Twitter, Kevin McCarthy, more
"I'm grateful the email was one I'm proud of; we all have emails we regret, but that was one I stand by."
Santacon 2022 Live — Thousands flock the streets of NYC and SF wearing festive outfits for this year’s annual pub crawl
THOUSANDS of New Yorkers and San Franciscans took to the streets to show off their beer-guzzling skills and Christmas spirit in Saturday's annual Santacon. Individuals pictured by The U.S. Sun decked out and dressed up as Christmas trees, reindeer, and elves – and even an abominable snowman made an appearance at the New York City event.
sfstandard.com
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months
San Francisco - A nail salon owner in San Francisco is pleading for burglars to stop targeting her business. Wendy Nguyen has owned The Final Touch 2 on busy Presidio Avenue in the Laurel Heights neighborhood for ten years. She said her shop has been burglarized three times since July.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
Psychedelic projections illuminate downtown San Francisco
Last year, the project raised $2.2 million for neighboring businesses.
SFist
Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible
If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
