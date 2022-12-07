Read full article on original website
Wells CEO Doesn’t Expect Much To Change With Sale Of Company
Le Mars, Iowa — The CEO of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars says he doesn’t expect much to change with the sale of the family owned business to an Italian company. Mike Wells says under the sale agreement with Ferrero of Italy, the ice cream company will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in Le Mars, and 100 percent autonomy.
Molded cement entry steps
Molded cement entry stairs, 3 steps take one to a landing (48″ x 42″); over all dimensions: Length 64″ Width 48″ and Rise 22″ Does not include side railings. Asking $90.00, phone: 753-2092 Inwood.
Local Cancer Organization Gives Money To Places That Help Cancer Patients
Sheldon, Iowa — The new O’Brien County cancer organization has given out their first set of donations. We talked with Jo Holles from Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County, and she tells us about it. She says some of the money stayed very local. She tells us about...
Several people left out in the cold from fire at Sioux City appartment
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters remained on the scene Friday of a fire that forced some 40 people out into the cold and rain Thursday night. Deputy Fire Marshal, John Nelson says there are still several hot spots. Some of the residents fled without coats or shoes...
Fire Chiefs Advise Caution With Space Heaters, Christmas Lighting
Northwest Iowa — The recent snow and ice has made it feel a lot more like Christmas and winter. But that reminds us that winter is coming for real, and with it, since we live in northwest Iowa, we can be sure bitterly cold temperatures are to follow. These...
$150K Prize From Lottery Ticket Purchased In Sheldon Still Not Claimed
Sheldon, Iowa — The lottery ticket was purchased now over a month ago, but the winner still hasn’t come forward. And now the state wants to cut the amount of time that winners have to claim their winnings. On November 5th of this year, someone purchased a PowerBall...
Council Approves Hiring, Promotions, Approves New Mayor Pro-Tempore
Sheldon, Iowa — This week’s Sheldon City Council meeting was fairly short in length, but packed a lot of action into the time occupied. The Sheldon Fire Company officially has a new chief after Wednesday’s meeting. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us more. Hindt has served as...
Brian Williams
Brian Williams, age 48, of Omaha, Nebraska and formerly of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His Memorial Service will be 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon, with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating.
Vander Plaats Says Trump Should Not Run In 2024
Urbandale, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is now a leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses — and this week’s special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker.
Marcella “Sally” Klein
Marcella “Sally” Klein age 88 of Sheldon, Iowa formerly of Ashton, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ashton with Fr. Siby Punnoose, celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Ashton.
Kathryn N. Slykhuis
Kathryn N. Slykhuis, age 88, of Boyden, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home in Boyden. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Reformed Church in Boyden with Pastor Heath DeJong officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan...
