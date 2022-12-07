ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Wells CEO Doesn’t Expect Much To Change With Sale Of Company

Le Mars, Iowa — The CEO of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars says he doesn’t expect much to change with the sale of the family owned business to an Italian company. Mike Wells says under the sale agreement with Ferrero of Italy, the ice cream company will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in Le Mars, and 100 percent autonomy.
Molded cement entry steps

Molded cement entry stairs, 3 steps take one to a landing (48″ x 42″); over all dimensions: Length 64″ Width 48″ and Rise 22″ Does not include side railings. Asking $90.00, phone: 753-2092 Inwood.
Council Approves Hiring, Promotions, Approves New Mayor Pro-Tempore

Sheldon, Iowa — This week’s Sheldon City Council meeting was fairly short in length, but packed a lot of action into the time occupied. The Sheldon Fire Company officially has a new chief after Wednesday’s meeting. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us more. Hindt has served as...
Brian Williams

Brian Williams, age 48, of Omaha, Nebraska and formerly of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His Memorial Service will be 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon, with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating.
Vander Plaats Says Trump Should Not Run In 2024

Urbandale, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is now a leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses — and this week’s special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker.
Marcella “Sally” Klein

Marcella “Sally” Klein age 88 of Sheldon, Iowa formerly of Ashton, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ashton with Fr. Siby Punnoose, celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Ashton.
Kathryn N. Slykhuis

Kathryn N. Slykhuis, age 88, of Boyden, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home in Boyden. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Reformed Church in Boyden with Pastor Heath DeJong officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan...
