ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped

Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge

Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
KENOSHA, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy