wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wvtm13.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
wvtm13.com
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
‘Why did you have to kill her?’ Family, police seek answers in Birmingham mother of 4′s deadly ambush
In just a few weeks, Kiara Holcombe’s family will mark the first Christmas without the Birmingham mother of four. The 32-year-old woman was pulling out of the driveway of her Titusville home on July 8 when she was fatally ambushed by a masked gunman. Holcombe left behind four children,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham
Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa
Jones faces charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child's life.
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Shots Fired During Police Officer’s Custody Call in West Tuscaloosa
A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a custody call from a Tuscaloosa Police Officer Thursday afternoon, the Thread has confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a TPD officer was in the 2300 Block of 49th Avenue in the city's West End when the gun was fired.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
AL.com
