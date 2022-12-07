ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham

Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
