Pennsylvania State

Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission

By Reid Frazier, Jon Hurdle, Rachel McDevitt, Susan Phillips
NPR
 3 days ago
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility

Green Rock Energy Partners (Green Rock), a private equity firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, announced Thursday it had acquired South Park Township, Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (South Hills). The firm said the South Hills purchase would add to its renewable energy portfolio and is consistent with its focus on energy-producing waste-to-value […] The post New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Broadband access for all a focus in state, county

While those in the more densely populated areas of the county barely think about connecting to the internet, residents of the more rural areas are suffering serious repercussions because they can’t access broadband service. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state has received $6.6 million in...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA

