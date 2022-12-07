Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission

Read full article on original website
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
wpsu.org
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened...
wtae.com
North Carolina power plant attack raises concerns for utilities, consumers and security experts in Western Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The attack on a power plant in North Carolina is causing concern for security experts and people living near power substations in Western Pennsylvania. Action News Investigates: Click the video above to watch the report. A Duquesne Light substation in Wilkinsburg appears to be protected only...
New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility
Green Rock Energy Partners (Green Rock), a private equity firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, announced Thursday it had acquired South Park Township, Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (South Hills). The firm said the South Hills purchase would add to its renewable energy portfolio and is consistent with its focus on energy-producing waste-to-value […] The post New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
cranberryeagle.com
Broadband access for all a focus in state, county
While those in the more densely populated areas of the county barely think about connecting to the internet, residents of the more rural areas are suffering serious repercussions because they can’t access broadband service. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state has received $6.6 million in...
Pennsylvania Poacher Takes Down Rare Piebald Buck, Leaves Hunting Community Ticked
Hunters in Pennsylvania are infuriated after a hunter allegedly poached a trophy-sized piebald buck. Reports indicate the 14-point buck was well known by the residents, with one local keeping watch over the buck for nearly a decade. Now, the community is outraged at 39-year-old Laramie Noel Sisco. He has since...
5 Pa. counties, including Northampton, remain under drought watch declared in August
Pennsylvania has lifted its ongoing drought watch for another 15 counties, leaving just five where water conservation is still recommended. The five counties still under drought watch are Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter. Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%,...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Hunters head to woods, protesters stay away as NJ's first bear season in two years begins
New Jersey's first black bear hunt in two years got underway in earnest on Wednesday, with the first kill of the season reported in Sussex County and anti-hunt protesters keeping their distance. A day after a state court lifted an emergency stay that had delayed the harvest, hunters headed into...
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
