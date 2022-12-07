The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO