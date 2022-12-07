Read full article on original website
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
WXII 12
My Fox 8
Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
wfmynews2.com
Coffee shop in Winston-Salem employs people with disabilities
Bitty and Beau’s coffee opened another store Saturday in Winston-Salem. The coffee shop has 22 employees with genetic disabilities.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro race helps bring in money for hungry people
The Sunset Hills neighborhood’s annual Running of the Balls attracted nearly 4,000 people. Money from the event helps fund the Second Harvest Food Bank.
WRAL
‘Life-changing’: Forsyth County man plans to take care of father, buy house with $1 million lottery win
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Stacy Hege, of Clemmons, found out on Thursday he won $1 million in a second-chance drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I almost had a heart attack,” Hege said. “This is life-changing for me.” He won the $1 million prize in the Dec. 7 Colossal Cash second-chance drawing. […]
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at Thomasville Christmas Parade
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Thomasville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with free face painting and balloon animals for kids being offered. The parade itself began at 11 a.m. and featured a special guest, NASCAR driver Timmy Hill, as the grand […]
WXII 12
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Scammers WANT you to share these unverified posts they drop in Facebook yard sale groups. Don't do it!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, urging people to be mindful of a new scam making its way across social media. The sheriff's office stated in their post that they grabbed the information from another agency, but wanted to share it to prevent people from falling for the scam.
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
Centre Daily
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
