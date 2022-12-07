ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WNCT

Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Over 70 dogs surrendered to Forsyth Humane Society, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society called for help from the community after 73 dogs and puppies were brought to the shelter. The dogs came from the Animal Services Division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. In a Facebook post, the humane society said that they are over...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Shy, sweet Nibbles is looking for a forever home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…. Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team makes appearance at Thomasville Christmas Parade

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Thomasville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with free face painting and balloon animals for kids being offered. The parade itself began at 11 a.m. and featured a special guest, NASCAR driver Timmy Hill, as the grand […]
THOMASVILLE, NC

