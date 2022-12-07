Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Another criminal out from behind bars to destroy more lives. We need a political party that is going to start enforcing punishment they deserve the first go around
Reply
2
Related
19-year-old charged after child shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged after a child was shot in Forestdale Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tower Drive around 4:09 p.m. on reports of a 3-year-old shot. Deputies arrived to find the 3-year-old girl shot in her abdomen. She was then […]
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
Woman critically wounded in south Jefferson County shooting; boyfriend jailed
An early-morning shooting in southern Jefferson County left a woman critically injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 32-year-old woman wounded. She was taken to...
wvtm13.com
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
34-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County
Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County. The State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday identified the man as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Hayden police...
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
Alabama man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama Prison supervisor charged with accepting a bribe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A prison supervisor has been arrested and charged with accepting a bribe. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson has been arrested for taking money to allow an inmate to be moved from one prison to another without proper authority. According to court documents, the inmate, James Freeman, was said to have been moved from Holman Prison to Donaldson Prison in Jefferson County.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Escaped Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate found hiding under a house, back in custody
An inmate has been recaptured after he escaped from custody early Friday in Tuscaloosa County. Quinn Martel Don Rogers, 23, is an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He was jailed on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. Authorities said he walked off from the loading...
Alabama prison supervisor allegedly accepted bribe to have inmate transferred
An Alabama prison supervisor accepted money to have an inmate transferred from one prison to another, according to newly released court documents. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a 43-year-old a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was arrested late last month on four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain.
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing 29-year-old
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Shots Fired During Police Officer’s Custody Call in West Tuscaloosa
A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a custody call from a Tuscaloosa Police Officer Thursday afternoon, the Thread has confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a TPD officer was in the 2300 Block of 49th Avenue in the city's West End when the gun was fired.
wvtm13.com
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
41-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash in Cullman County
A Wednesday evening crash in Cullman County left a woman dead, and a man injured. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the fatality victim as Marquetta D. Vinson. She was 41 and lived in Falkville. The wreck happened at 4:50 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Cullman County 1282, about four...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4