Deshaun Watson's QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself

A viewpoint of when quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to his Pro Bowl level of play from his quarterback coach.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.



"Give him three weeks," Avery said. "I think he’s going to get incrementally better. He can look at the tape and see what he did wrong last week against the Texans. He won’t do those things wrong again. And you need to get used to people running at you and trying to hit you. It’s way different than off-season training. Before the end of the regular season, Deshaun should be back to his normal level of play.

Against the Texans, Watson threw an end zone interception and finished 12-for-22 passing. It was about as bad as it could get for him, though he did show some flashes with his legs. It could be a bit before Watson returns to his 2020 status.

Next up is the Cincinnati Bengals, so the level of completion is going to increase. If Watson plays as he did against Houston, Cleveland will have no shot at this AFC North game. It will be interesting to see how long it takes Watson to return to his 2020 playing style.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook .

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns Sign Veteran Linebacker, Place Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Must Watch: Tony Fields II Father Makes Diving Catch to Keep Touchdown Ball in... Houston

Browns Defense Under Joe Woods Becoming More Adaptable, Three Standout Performances Against Texans

Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans

The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Signs With New Team

Deshaun Watson Talks About His First Game Back, Calls Leaving Houston a... Business Decision

Four Standouts From the Browns Victory Over the Texans

F inding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean