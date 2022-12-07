Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
Biden Administration Makes At-Home Covid Tests Available for Free Again This Winter
Households can now order a total of four rapid Covid tests for free at CovidTests.gov. Orders will start shipping next week, just days before families gather for the Christmas holiday. The Biden administration shut down the free at-home Covid test program in September because Congress did not pass additional funding.
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
Bitcoin Drops Following Fed Decision After Topping $18,000 for First Time in Over a Month
Bitcoin fell Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated further interest rate hikes ahead and investors continued to monitor the fallout from FTX. Both bitcoin and U.S. stocks fell after the Fed's decision. Bitcoin has been closely correlated with U.S. stock indices. Investors are also watching the continued fallout from...
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits. Some hospital staff are staying home, while others are back to work after being infected. After years of trying to track the virus down to every last infection, the government now says that’s essentially impossible — but it’s not clear what that means for reporting the most serious cases. While major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have invested heavily in health care, second- and third-tier cities and communities in the vast rural hinterland have far fewer resources to deal with a major outbreak.
Twitter Changes Rules Over Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk's private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform's new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Then, hours later, Musk brought back the jet-tracking account after imposing new...
Fusion Power Is Still Decades and Billions of Dollars Away, Even After This Week's Major Scientific Breakthrough
Tuesday's announcement of net power gain from a nuclear fusion reaction is a major scientific breakthrough. At the same time, it will be more than a decade until fusion is generating power for the electricity grid. Between now and then, there will have to be numerous incremental technical breakthroughs and...
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
European Markets Fall After Hawkish Fed Comments; Stoxx 600 Down 1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks retreated Thursday as global markets dip following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding 2% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
Stock Futures Fall Sharply Following Fed Update and Ahead of More Economic Data
Stock futures were sharply lower Thursday morning following the Federal Reserve's latest policy update. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.03% and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.25%. In regular trading, the Dow fell 142 points, while the S&P 500 declined...
Why Europe's Efforts to Open Up the iPhone Won't Hurt Apple Too Much
Apple is reportedly developing software to comply with new European Union requirements scheduled to go into effect in 2024. Those changes could include the ability for iOS apps to get distribution outside of Apple's App Store. But even if Apple makes that unprecedented change, it won't hurt the company too...
Sam Bankman-Fried Diverted FTX Customer Funds to Donate to Political Campaigns, Authorities Charge
Federal authorities charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with using tens of millions of dollars of misappropriated customer funds to make illegal political donations to both Democratic and Republican candidates. Prosecutors said one of the reasons he made those contributions was to influence the direction of policies and laws affecting the...
Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was called off as it was about to begin after flight controllers noticed a stream of liquid spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed.
