KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WALA-TV FOX10

Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight

(WALA) - Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A dense fog advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening through 9 AM tomorrow. Fog will roll in tonight and persist into the morning hours. Tomorrow will warm into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies with fog returning that night. For Sunday, a weak system pushes through our area allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Expect the showers to be scattered in nature with rain chances staying around 40%. Highs Sunday will be a little lower with the clouds in the middle 70′s.

