(WALA) - Widespread dense fog is expected again tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. A dense fog advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening through 9 AM tomorrow. Fog will roll in tonight and persist into the morning hours. Tomorrow will warm into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies with fog returning that night. For Sunday, a weak system pushes through our area allowing for some showers and storms to develop. Expect the showers to be scattered in nature with rain chances staying around 40%. Highs Sunday will be a little lower with the clouds in the middle 70′s.

2 DAYS AGO