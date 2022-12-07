Read full article on original website
Bengals safety Bates fined for supposedly faking injury in Chiefs game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Late in the first half of last Sunday's 27-24 Bengals win over the Chiefs, Kansas City had the ball first-and-goal from the Bengals 1 when the Bengals began hastily shuffling defensive personnel in and out of the game only to be spared a penalty when safety Jessie Bates suddenly went down on his back.
Liam Coen Returning to Kentucky as Offensive Coordinator
After one season away from Lexington, Liam Coen is coming back. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator is returning to Kentucky to take over the same position, which he previously held in 2021, according to a report by NFL insider Chris Mortensen: Coen was with the Rams from 2018-2020, ...
Three Purdue Assistants to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay all have ties to either UofL or the city of Louisville.
Pitt's Newest QB Commit Begins Official Visit
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Report: Vikings not starting Christian Darrisaw or Harrison Smith
Both enter Sunday with questionable tags.
Penn State WR Parker Washington declares for NFL draft
Penn State receiver Parker Washington announced Friday that he is entering the NFL draft. Washington had 46 catches for 611
Louisville Officially Hires Jeff Brohm as Football Head Coach
The Louisville native was a star quarterback with the Cardinals, coached for them as an assistant, and helped elevate Purdue as their head coach.
Pitt Seeking Upgrade at Punter in Transfer Portal
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Leaving To Be College Football Offensive Coordinator
Roughly 12 hours after playing a significant role in the Rams' win over the Raiders, offensive coordinator Liam Coen decided to change jobs. NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported that Coen is heading back to Kentucky to be the program's offensive coordinator. He held that role during the 2021 season. Mortensen...
Wilcox will try to be latest Bengals player to prove quality of team's depth
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Samaje Peine, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Trenton Irwin, Trent Taylor, Jay Tufele and Cam Taylor-Britt have all showcased the Bengals quality of depth this season, and now tight end Mitchell Wilcox gets to be the latest to have a shot at showing that. Wilcox will move into the starting...
