ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Bengals safety Bates fined for supposedly faking injury in Chiefs game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Late in the first half of last Sunday's 27-24 Bengals win over the Chiefs, Kansas City had the ball first-and-goal from the Bengals 1 when the Bengals began hastily shuffling defensive personnel in and out of the game only to be spared a penalty when safety Jessie Bates suddenly went down on his back.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy