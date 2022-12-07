Read full article on original website
Greenville parking fees to see hike; small businesses affected
It will cost more to park in Greenville's Uptown District in the new year. The changes will affect everyone, but small businesses will see the biggest hit. The City of Greenville says this new parking plan will hopefully help the growth of Uptown Greenville. Before unveiling its new parking rates, the City of Greenville held a series of public meetings to hear from people who live and work in Uptown.
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
Changes coming for Greenville public transportation system
Greenville — Changes are ahead for the Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) System. The city held the first of a planned series of public meetings to get input on the changes from the people who rely on public transportation to get around. Many folks who frequent the GREAT bus system...
One person found dead in mobile home fire
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
Pair of river otters to call NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores home
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores recently added two new animals. Pee Dee and Rocky are two 9-month old male North American River Otters that come from the Milwaukee Zoo. The new otters will be introduced to the aquarium's older otters Eno...
Greenville police looking for counterfeit money suspects
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department is looking for suspects involved in paying with counterfeit bills for cosmetics at ULTA. Police said they got away with hundreds of dollars worth of product. Anyone who can identify them is asked to call 252-329-3521 or 252-758-7777.
US Cellular donates $5,000 to JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — US Cellular made a $5,000 donation to the JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville. The company donated canned food, kitchen supplies and baking supplies. “JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen does so much for the Greenville community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the area,” said Director of Sales for USCellular in Eastern North Carolina Jeremy Taylor. “Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”
Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses
Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
Atlantic Beach police get $23,000 grant for new interface system
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The Atlantic Beach Police Department received a $23,984 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety Governor's Crime Commission for a new Livecad interface. It's a 100 percent grant that requires no matching funds from the town for a system that allows police to...
Road construction to temporarily close lanes on U.S. 70 in Havelock
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Drivers on U.S. 70 will encounter lane closures Dec. 9-12, 2022. Road construction at Hickman Hill Loop will impact the left lane in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday Dec .9 through 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, when all four lanes will reopen for traffic.
Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
Florida man arrested on illegal drug possession charges in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A man was arrested by the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department after they checked on a suspicious vehicle in a beach access. After an investigation, officers arrested Thomas Miller, 27, of New Port Richey, Florida. Miller was charged with:. Two counts of possession...
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
Death of EMS director described as unexpected, community mourns
TRENTON, Jones County — Emergency Service Director Timmy Pike died on Friday, December 09 according to Jones County Emergency Service officials. He served as a coordinator between the county, volunteer, and private EMS services in Jones County. A social media about Pike stated:. "We are all shocked. Jones County...
Onslow County High Schools add security measures to ensure student safety
Onslow County — Thursday night in Onslow County, Northside High School took on rival White Oak high school in December 8ths basketball game, and after recent incidents in the county, schools officials took extra steps to keep students safe. The Onslow County School system has faced challenges recently, such...
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: RebuildNC executive steps down amid scrutiny
NEW BERN, Craven County — An update on the Newschannel 12 investigation into RebuildNC as a top official has now resigned following public scrutiny and pressure from state lawmakers looking into the troubled agency. The NewsChannel 12 investigation began uncovering just some of the problems earlier this year. Bill...
Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base
Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
