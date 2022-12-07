ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on disaster plans

RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
