Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Poughkeepsie police find stabbing victim and teen with stolen handgun while responding to report of possible shooting
They received the call about the possible shooting around 6:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with chest injuries determined to be stab wounds. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the incident, said "usually if a car goes missing we check the back roads... We checked parking lots, we went to almost every area," he said, including hotels.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
According to authorities, Jeffrey Hirschorn shot his 54-year-old sister Leslie outside their home during an argument in July 2020.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Police search for 2 men suspected of offering ride to a young girl in Woodbury
Police in Woodbury are trying to identify two older men who are suspected of asking a young girl if she needed a ride.
Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill me.'
Last month the Milford mom filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
