Rockland County, NY

News 12

Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley

Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
NUTLEY, NJ
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

