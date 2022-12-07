ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#3. Parking

By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle // Getty Images
 3 days ago

Parking complaints most commonly involve parking violations—someone parking where they shouldn't or parking in a metered spot without paying. This is a major nuisance when parking spaces are at a premium, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Seasonal rules around parking, including snow emergencies, plowing, and street cleaning, may impact the number of complaints filed throughout the year. The growing availability of micromobility options in cities has fostered a new subcategory of parking-related complaints: " scooter litter ," rental scooters scattered haphazardly along city sidewalks.

